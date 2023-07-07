Man arrested and charged with possession of knife on Lancaster train
A man asked by police to attend an interview to discuss his behaviour on a train between Lancaster and Barrow-in-Furness was then arrested.
By Michelle Blade
Published 7th Jul 2023, 09:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 10:07 BST
Police said they didn’t think he would turn up as he was also wanted but he did and was promptly arrested.
He was charged with being drunk and disorderly and being in possession of a knife during the May incident.
BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs said on Twitter: “We’d invited a chap in for a voluntary interview to discuss his behaviour on a train between #BarrowInFurness & #Lancaster in May.
"Didn’t think he’d turn up as he was also wanted… but he did! #Arrested.
"Also charged: Drunk & disorderly and possession of a knife for May incident.”