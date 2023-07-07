Police said they didn’t think he would turn up as he was also wanted but he did and was promptly arrested.

He was charged with being drunk and disorderly and being in possession of a knife during the May incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs said on Twitter: “We’d invited a chap in for a voluntary interview to discuss his behaviour on a train between #BarrowInFurness & #Lancaster in May.

Lancaster Railway Station.

"Didn’t think he’d turn up as he was also wanted… but he did! #Arrested.