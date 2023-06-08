News you can trust since 1886
Man arrested after police appeal following attack with hypodermic needle in Morecambe

Police asked for help to find Craig Lee Gillet, 45, who was wanted in connection with an incident in Morecambe last Saturday where two people were attacked by a man with a hypodermic needle.
By Michelle Blade
Published 8th Jun 2023, 09:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 10:18 BST

Morecambe Area Police said on Facebook: “On Wednesday afternoon, a 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 18 causing grievous bodily harm, and is still in custody.

“Thank you to everyone who shared and helped with the appeal.”

Anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101.

