Man accused of sending message to Crimestoppers threatening to shoot every police officer in Lancaster
A Lancaster man has made his first appearance at court charged with sending a threatening message to Lancashire Police's Crimestoppers organisation in which he is claimed to have threatened to shoot officers.
He is alleged to have rung Crimestoppers saying he had a gun and stated: “It is time for me to act I am coming for every police officer in Lancaster”, magistrates were told by prosecutor Peter Bardsley.
Ciaran Currie also faces a separate charge of threatening to set fire to Lancaster police station.
Currie (23) of Coniston Road, Lancaster faces ten charges of possessing and making over 200 illegal images of children some of the worst category.
He is further alleged to have possessed extreme pornography.
Blackpool Magistrates sent the cases to be dealt with at Preston Crown Court where he will next appear on February 28.
Currie’s lawyer John Halewood-Dodd did not enter pleas on behalf of Currie.