Man accused of killing outside Lancaster nightclub makes his first appearance before a judge

Sean Orrell, 32, from Leigh, is accused of unlawfully killing Joshua Hughes during an incident outside the former Glow Rooms nightclub last year.

Emergency services were called to Dalton Square in Lancaster, shortly before 4.30am on Sunday June 12 2022.

It was reported that 22-year-old Mr Hughes from Morecambe had been punched during the incident, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground.

Joshua Hughes from Morecambe died after an altercation outside a nightclub in Lancaster last June. Picture from Lancashire Police.

He spent four days in intensive care before losing his battle for life.