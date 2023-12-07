Man, 36, arrested on suspicion of arson after fire at former Supaskips site in Lancaster
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of arson following the report of a fire at the former A1 SupaSkips site on Port Royal Avenue in Lancaster.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police said the 36-year-old man was arrested yesterday (December 6) at an address in Lancaster and has now been bailed.
Enquiries are ongoing.
A multi-agency response to the fire, which broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning (December 3), is continuing.