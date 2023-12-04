Man, 32, accused of 22-year-old's manslaughter in Lancaster stands trial

A man accused of the manslaughter of a Morecambe man outside a Lancaster nightclub is set to stand trial today.

Preston Crown Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Sean Orrell, 32, from Leigh, is accused of unlawfully killing Joshua Hughes during an incident outside the former Glow Rooms nightclub last year.

Emergency services were called to Dalton Square in Lancaster, shortly before 4.30am on Sunday June 12 2022.

It was reported that 22-year-old Mr Hughes from Morecambe had been punched during the incident, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground.

He spent four days in intensive care before losing his battle for life.