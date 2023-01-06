Man, 29, who ‘squared up’ to officer on train between Arnside and Barrow fined in court
A 29-year-old man who ‘squared up’ to an officer on a train between Arnside and Barrow-in-Furness has been convicted of a public order offence.
By Michelle Blade
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 9:55am
BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs tweeted 15 hours ago: “#CourtResult - A 29-year old man from #Liverpool has been convicted of a public order offence after squaring up to a Revenue Protection Officer on a train between #BarrowInFurness and #Arnside in May last year.
“He received a £270 fine and was ordered to pay £119 costs and surcharge by January 23.”