Man, 29, arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Lancaster after police appeal

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Lancaster after a police appeal.
By Michelle Blade
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 15:28 BST- 1 min read
Police arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of sexual assault after an appeal.

Last week police asked for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Church Street, Lancaster between 4pm and 4.30pm on Monday, September 25.

Police said today that a 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and is in custody.

Police want to thank everyone who shared the appeal.

Call 101 to report a crime or 999 in an emergency.