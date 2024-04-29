Man, 29, arrested at Lancaster railway station after walking on train tracks
A 29-year-old man was arrested at Lancaster railway station on Saturday night after he phoned police to say he was walking on the West Coast Main Line.
British Transport Police Lancashire said the arrested man was charged with railway obstruction after a number of trains were delayed.
He was remanded in custody to appear at court today (Monday).
