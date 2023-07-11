Man, 27, arrested for criminal damage after threatening to set fire to building in Morecambe
Police were called to Regent Road in Morecambe to reports of a man threatening to set fire to a building.
By Michelle Blade
Published 11th Jul 2023, 10:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 10:03 BST
Police attended the scene and cordoned off a section of Regent Road and surrounding roads.
An eyewitness at the scene said police were trying to negotiate the man out of the flat as he threw rocks and furniture at them.
A police vehicle was damaged.
A 27-year-old man from Morecambe was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage to a vehicle and remains in custody.
The incident was at 3.49pm on July 10.