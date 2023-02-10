Make your own police helmet or police car at police museum at Lancaster Castle
If you’re looking for ideas to keep the kids entertained over half term, Lancashire Police Museum at Lancaster Castle is holding a free craft activity on Thursday February 16.
Families can join staff at the museum, located in Lancaster Castle’s former prison, to make their own police helmet or police car with paint, felt and tissue paper.
It’s a great way for little ones to stay out of mischief indoors in bad weather, and the museum is open until 4pm so you’ll have time to explore afterwards.
Come and get crafty at the police museum and you’ll learn some fascinating facts about Lancashire Constabulary’s history and take a handmade souvenir home with you too.
The workshop runs from 10.30am-3pm.
You can book tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/half-term-activities-at-lancashire-police-museum-tickets-507527176447
Located on the first floor of the former Male Penitentiary the museum is a project developed in partnership with the Duchy of Lancaster and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire.
For further information please visit https://www.lancashirepolicemuseum.co.uk/explore/