Make your own police helmet or police car at police museum at Lancaster Castle

Families can join staff at the museum, located in Lancaster Castle’s former prison, to make their own police helmet or police car with paint, felt and tissue paper.

It’s a great way for little ones to stay out of mischief indoors in bad weather, and the museum is open until 4pm so you’ll have time to explore afterwards.

Come and get crafty at the police museum and you’ll learn some fascinating facts about Lancashire Constabulary’s history and take a handmade souvenir home with you too.

Opening of the new Lancashire Police Museum in Lancaster Castle. Pictured is volunteer Joanna Dent.

The workshop runs from 10.30am-3pm.

You can book tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/half-term-activities-at-lancashire-police-museum-tickets-507527176447

Located on the first floor of the former Male Penitentiary the museum is a project developed in partnership with the Duchy of Lancaster and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire.

For further information please visit https://www.lancashirepolicemuseum.co.uk/explore/

Kids can make their own police car at a special craft activity event at Lancashire Police Museum.