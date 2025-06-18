Main railway line through Lancaster closed after person found dead on tracks

British Transport Police have issued a statement after a casualty was found on the tracks at Carnforth.

British Transport Police said they were called at around 2.30pm today (June 18) to reports of a casualty on the tracks at Carnforth railway station.

Officers responded with paramedics but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

The West Coast Main Line between Lancaster and Oxenholme is currently closed in both directions due to the incident.

The disruption is expected to continue until at least 6pm.

Passengers are advised to check with their operator before travelling.