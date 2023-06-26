The incident was reported at 9.24am this morning at Oxenholme station and Network Rail tweeted that the West Coast Main Line between Lancaster and Oxenholme was currently closed in both directions due to the incident.

It has now been reported that although lines have now been reopened between Lancaster and Carlisle there will be major disruption to journeys until 5.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Rail said on their website: “Lines have now reopened between Lancaster and Carlisle as the emergency services are now safely clear of the line.

Lancaster Railway Station.

"Trains may continue to be delayed by up to 100 minutes or cancelled until 5.30pm. "

The train operators affected include Avanti West Coast, Northern and TransPennine Express.

Avanti West Coast Customer Advice: "Rail replacement coaches are in operation from Oxenholme Lake District in both directions until further notice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tickets will also be accepted on the following: London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway via any reasonable route; Northern between Carlisle and Newcastle and also between Leeds and Preston; ScotRail between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh and TransPennine Express between Edinburgh and Preston.

Northern Customer Advice: "To assist customers to complete their journey, road transport is running between Oxenholme and Windermere in both directions.

“Journey times will be extended by approximately 30 minutes whilst travelling on rail replacement coaches.

“Customers at Preston can travel to Lancaster on TransPennine Express services.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TransPennine Express Customer Advice: You can use your ticket on the following: Avanti West Coast between Preston and Glasgow Central / Edinburgh; LNER services between York and Edinburgh / Newcastle; Northern services between Carlisle and Newcastle; ScotRail between Glasgow Central / Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh; TransPennine Express between Manchester and Edinburgh / Newcastle / York.

“Rail replacement transport has been requested to run between Preston / Edinburgh and Carlisle, however this will be very limited.”