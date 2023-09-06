M6 lane closures warning to Lancaster motorists
Lancaster drivers are being warned of lane closures on the M6 next week.
By Debbie Butler
Published 6th Sep 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks.
• M6 from 9.30am September 11 to 3.30pm December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): southbound, junction 35 to 34, lane closures for boundary fence replacement.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.