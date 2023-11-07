News you can trust since 1886
M6 lane closures and 50mph zones warning to Lancaster motorists

Lancaster's motorists are being warned of delays on the M6 as roadworks are carried out.
By Debbie Butler
Published 7th Nov 2023, 11:30 GMT
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks.

• M6 from 8pm November 20 2023 to 6am January 11 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): northbound and southbound, junction 38 to 32 – various lane closures and 50mph speed restriction for road marking and stud renewal.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in their schedule.

