Libertines frontman to visit Lancaster’s Kanteena on first solo acoustic tour in 10 years
Former Libertines co-frontman Peter Doherty will embark on his first solo acoustic tour in ten years, with a series of intimate ‘Songbook’ shows in the spring including performing in Lancaster.
Peter will be performing a selection of nuggets from his back catalogue, including classics from The Libertines, Babyshambles and not forgetting all of his delicious solo projects/records.
Peter promises to take audiences on an unforgettable ride into his strange and fascinating world where nothing is as it seems and life itself is an intense euphoric dream.
Friends and special guests are expected to join him on occasion across these seventeen dates.
‘The Battered Songbook Tour’ culminates in a show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on May 5.
Tickets for the shows will go on sale Friday February 24 at 10am.
Peter Doherty will be coming to Lancaster’s Kanteena on Saturday, April 22.
For tickets visit www.ticketmaster.com or seetickets.com
You can also visit www.kanteena.co.uk