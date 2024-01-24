Lancaster woman in court accused of fraud and handling stolen goods
A Lancaster woman is due in court accused of handling stolen goods and three counts of fraud.
Lydia Johnson, 30, of Main Road, Galgate, is charged with handling stolen goods on October 14, 2023, namely keeping a bank card believing it to be stolen goods.She is also charged with using a stolen credit card to buy items from McDonalds on October 14, 2023 at Lancaster, using a credit card to purchase items from a Shell petrol garage at Lancaster worth £54.20 on the same date, and using a credit card to purchase items from a Shell petrol garage at Lancaster worth £40.20 on the same date.She is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday).