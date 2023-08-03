News you can trust since 1886
Lancaster woman accused of having knuckleduster and machete in her house

A woman from Lancaster is due in court today accused of possessing offensive weapons in her home and possession of a Class C drug.
By Michelle Blade
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 12:59 BST- 1 min read

Sylvia Humpage, 61, of Ryelands Road, Lancaster, is charged with possessing offensive weapons including a knuckleduster and a machete at her house.

She is also charged with being in possession of a Class C drug namely pregabalin.

The offences are alleged to have happened on February 7, 2023.

She is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday).