Lancaster trio accused of killing deer by standing on them to allow dog attacks and by slitting their throats with knife have case sent to crown court
Three men who appeared at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court charged with illegally killing deer and causing them unnecessary suffering by either standing on their throats to facilitate a dog attack or cutting the animal’s throat with a knife will be appearing at crown court.
Stephen Dixon, 39, Keswick Road, Lancaster is charged with killing a deer at Lancaster between the hours of sunset and sunrise, contrary to the Deer Act 1991 x 3, and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal namely a deer x 2, by standing on the animal’s neck to facilitate an attack by dogs and repeatedly cutting the animal’s throat with a knife.
Jay Stuart Jones, 35, Barley Cop Lane, Lancaster is charged with killing a deer between the hours of sunset and sunrise, contrary to the Deer Act 1991 x 2, and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal namely a deer x 2, by restraining said animal to facilitate an attack by dogs and repeatedly cutting the animal’s throat with a knife.
Thomas Graham Michael Lloyd, 35, Slaidburn Drive, Lancaster is charged with killing a deer between the hours of sunset and sunrise, contrary to the Deer Act 1991 x 7; aiding, abetting, counselling and procuring Jay Jones to cause unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, namely a deer, by an act, namely restraining the said animal to facilitate the attack of dogs upon it x 2; aiding, abetting, counselling and procuring Jay Jones to cause unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, namely a deer, by an act, namely by cutting the said animal’s throat with a knife; and aiding, abetting, counselling and procuring Stephen Dixon to cause unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, namely a deer, by an act, namely by repeatedly cutting the animal’s throat with a knife. Thomas Graham Michael Lloyd has also been charged with wilfully killing a badger x 4; and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, namely a badger, by an act, namely by failing to suppress the attack of dogs upon the said badger.
They were all given unconditional bail and are due to appear at Preston Crown Court on February 17.