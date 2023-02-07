Fusing live action with striking video technology, for which imitating the dog are internationally renowned, Macbeth will run at The Dukes in Lancaster from February 28 – March 4.

imitating the dog brought their production of Dracula: The Untold Story to The Dukes in 2021, which went on to win the UK Theatre Award for Best Design, and the company are also well known in Lancaster for their striking projections at Lancaster Castle during Light Up Lancaster each November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Macbeth, three mysterious figures enter the stage.

imitating the dog's touring production of Macbeth. Photo by Ed Waring.

They talk of the hurly-burly, of thunder and lightning, and of a young couple who believe they can overthrow the old regime.

They conjure the Macbeths, placing them in a dangerous new world where paranoia, betrayal, and brutality rule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

imitating the dog's daring retelling of Macbeth is a neon noir thriller where Shakespeare’s original language collides with startling new scenes, stunning visuals, and a powder-keg intensity. Age guidance 14+.

The new production's cast will feature Benjamin Westerby (All's Well That Ends Well and Wars of the Roses, (Royal Shakespeare Company) as Macbeth and Maia Tamrakar (Spring Awakening, Almeida Theatre and Rock, Scissors, Paper, (Sheffield Crucible) as Lady Macbeth. The cast will also feature Stefan Chanyaem (Living Archive, Royal Court Theatre), Matt Prendergast(Dracula:The Untold Story) and Laura Atherton ((Night of The Living Dead™ - Remix, imitating the dog), as the Witches/Ensemble.

Benjamin Westerby as Macbeth and Maia Tamrakar as Lady Macbeth in imitating the dog's production of Macbeth. Photo by Ed Waring.

For more information and tickets visit www.dukeslancaster.org or call 01524 598500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benjamin Westerby as Macbeth and Maia Tamrakar as Lady Macbeth in a scene from imitating the dog's production of Macbeth. Photo by Ed Waring.