Sky News also reported that thousands of scouts were being moved from their campsite ahead of a tropical storm that is forecast to bring intense rain and strong winds.

South Korea's weather agency, which measured the storm at typhoon strength of 78 mph, expected it to increase in power before making landfall on the Korean Peninsula on Thursday morning.

The scouts from Lancaster along with scouts from across the UK arrived in Seoul on Sunday, August 6 following an announcement of plans to transfer from the jamboree site at SaeManGeum on Friday August 4.

Hannah Coldwell is one of the Lonsdale scouts relocated to Seoul from the 25th world jamboree in SaeManGeum due to extreme heat.

The UK Embassy and the Mayor of Seoul are also supporting the UK team with developing programme activities so the young people still get the most from the rest of their Jamboree experience in South Korea.

Other international contingents have also announced they will be leaving the site too.

Matt Hyde, Scouts UK chief executive said: “We have just relocated 4,500 young people and adult volunteers away from the jamboree site to here in Seoul over the past couple of days and they are all in hotel rooms and the jamboree journey continues here in Seoul.

"The reason why we have taken this decision is because we were concerned about young people and adult volunteers safety and there were four reasons for that.

"The first is that we were concerned about sanitation and the cleanliness of toilets, that were causing severe concerns for us from a health and safety point of view.

"In addition to that we were worried about food and those with dietary requirements in particular and the amounts of food available.

"We were concerned also about the heat, it’s punishingly hot here in Korea, it’s an unprecedented heatwave but we are concerned about the heat relief measures that were being put in place.

"Finally we were concerned about medical services.

"Those four areas gave us concerns about whether people were safe and that’s why we have located our jamboree journey to here in Seoul.

"We are disappointed in the organisers and the organisation and we do feel let down but the jamboree journey continues for us.

"The people in Seoul have just been incredible, this is a remarkable city.

"Last night a local football team reached out and offers us 4,000 tickets for our participants to go and watch a game of football.

"I am truly inspired by the response of our adult volunteers and young people.

"They were singing camp fire songs and there was someone on the piano.

"They are a credit to scouting and credit to the UK.”