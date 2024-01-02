News you can trust since 1886
Lancaster road reopened after car crashes into wall

Police have reopened a road in Lancaster after it was closed due to a road traffic collision.
By Michelle Blade
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 15:16 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 16:15 GMT
Police closed Wyresdale Road in Lancaster shortly before 10.26am today (January 2) after reports of a crash.

Police said a Kia estate car had collided with a wall and rolled over.

The driver was cut out of the vehicle by firefighters and taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary for treatment.

The road has now reopened to traffic.

