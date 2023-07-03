News you can trust since 1886
Lancaster police warn to check documents when buying a quad bike as it may be stolen

Police have warned people to check documents when buying a quad bike as one recently seized in Lancaster was identified as stolen.
By Michelle Blade
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 09:56 BST- 1 min read

The rider was unaware the quad bike they were buying was stolen.

Lancs Rural Police @LancRuralPolice tweeted: “Buyer Beware! Task Force officers recently seized a quad in Lancaster which has since been identified as stolen.

"The rider was unaware.

Police are warning to check documents when buying a quad bike as one recently seized in Lancaster was identified as stolen.
Police are warning to check documents when buying a quad bike as one recently seized in Lancaster was identified as stolen.
"If you're buying a quad or plant make sure you check its history and documents.

"Don't find yourself in this awkward position.”