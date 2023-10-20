Lancaster pensioner swapped children's faces for religious icons on kiddie porn
A Lancaster pensioner had indecent photographs of children with the faces of religious figures superimposed on the images.
By Michelle Blade
Published 20th Oct 2023, 11:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 12:08 BST
Tony Marshall, 70, of Dallas Road, Lancaster, had also downloaded seven indecent photos of children between August 10, 2004 and October 6, 2022.
He pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing an indecent photograph of a child and three charges of downloading indecent images of children when he appeared at
Preston Magistrates’ Court on October 12.
He was given conditional bail to appear at Preston Crown Court for sentence on November 9.
He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register until the case has been dealt with.