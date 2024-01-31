Lancaster nuisance street beggar to be hauled before courts again
A homeless man who was slapped with a court order prohibiting him from aggressively begging and being anti-social has been charged with breaching his order again.
Daniel Dube, 44, of no fixed abode but from Lancaster, has been charged with breaching his criminal behaviour order on January 30 in Morecambe by acting in a verbally aggressive anti-social manner and using foul and threatening language.
He is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday).
The CBO was granted in April 2023 against Dube.