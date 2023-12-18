Lancaster MP steps in after seeing shocking state of Lancaster river with dumped bikes and shopping trolleys

Lancaster’s MP is trying to get a huge build-up of discarded shopping trolleys in the River Lune removed from the shoreline.

The Lancaster Guardian asked Lancaster and Fleetwood MP Cat Smith to get involved after the issue of the eyesore trolleys littering the River Lune was highlighted.

MP Cat Smith said: “When I’ve been walking along the Quay with my little one, I have noticed the huge build-up of discarded trollies when we’d been trying to look at ducks!

Lancaster MP Cat Smith in Parliament at PMQs.

"The view of Lancaster from along St. George’s Quay is an iconic image of our city and it is a real shame to see it get this way.

"I have to say, much like with the ongoing situation at the Supaskips site, I do not believe that the City Council and local Council Tax payers should have to foot the bill for other people’s recklessness and negligence.

"From past experience too, whether it’s issues like this or new flood defences, tackling polluting sewage companies or repairing botched private pipework at Janson Pool, the Environment Agency

rarely take action due to tight constraints on their budgets following over a decade of cuts from Government.

Dumped trolleys in the River Lune are an eyesore.

“Therefore I have written to Sainsbury’s Corporate Affairs team asking them to work with the store in Lancaster to prevent their trollies from being thrown into the Lune.

"I have also enquired if they would be willing to work with the local community to clean up the shoreline to restore some community pride.

“I will look for further ways I can raise this matter with the supermarkets.”

Phil Taylor of Lancaster, who first highlighted the issue of the dumped trolleys and bicycles in the River Lune, said: “The majority of the dumping is equi-distant to three supermarkets which operate in the area, Sainsbury's, Farmfoods and Lidl.

“I have emailed the supermarkets. They indicated they would be interested to hear from Lancaster City Council regarding a joint effort to clear the trolleys.

"I have also informed the Environment Agency, by telephone, but gained the distinct impression that this form of pollution is low on their list of priorities.”