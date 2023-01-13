Lancaster man’s dog had to be put to sleep after he left it to roam streets crying out in pain

Reggie, an adult border collie, was suffering from a severe flea infestation and a suspected broken pelvis when he was collected by an RSPCA officer after being found collapsed in a garden on August 14 last year.

Despite his lack of mobility, he had been regularly allowed to wander the streets in the week before he was found and had not been seen by a vet.

His owner, Daniel Welbourne, 58, of Thurnham Street, Lancaster, has now been banned from keeping dogs for four years after admitting one charge of causing unnecessary suffering, following a prosecution by the RSPCA.

Reggie would cry out in pain after attempting to walk just a few metres. His owner has been banned from keeping dogs for four years. Picture from RSPCA.

Preston Magistrates Court heard how Reggie was rushed to the RSPCA’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital after the charity had been called by a concerned member of the public.

On arrival, he was reluctant to get up from a sitting position or attempt to get down from the kennel in the back of the officer’s van.

After being lifted out onto the ground, his body language was that of an extremely uncomfortable dog who was tense, hunched up, panting heavily and fearful of making any attempt to change position or walk, the court was told.

Severely lame in both back legs, Reggie would cry out in pain after trying to walk just three or four metres.

He was carried into the hospital and had to be sedated to allow vets to examine him.

Spinal or neurological problems were thought to be the most likely issues after x-rays ruled out chest, pelvic and rib injuries.

In evidence to the court, one of the examining vets said: “Reggie was likely to have been in significant pain and distress throughout this week.

"He was unable to express normal behaviour and was suffering significantly both with severe pain, and with fear and anxiety related to the expectation of further pain.

“His owner failed to present Reggie for veterinary care during this week, despite him showing clear evidence of pain and injury."

Welbourne was interviewed by RSPCA inspector Amy McIntosh on August 22.

He told the officer he didn't think he had done anything wrong and that he thought his dog would get better on his own.

Despite being given strong painkillers and anti inflammatories, Reggie’s condition sadly did not improve in the days that followed and he remained in significant discomfort, becoming distressed during handling.

The veterinary team who were caring for him advised Welbourne that he was suffering and the kindest thing to do would be to put him to sleep, which his owner consented to.

In addition to the four-year ban on keeping dogs, Welbourne was also given a 12-month community order, told to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £250 costs.