A Lancaster man has been jailed for a stalking campaign against a woman.

Darren Mitchell, 23, stalked her for several months, forcing the woman to make changes to her daily routine to keep herself safe.

Mitchell threatened to turn up at his victim’s place of work and began to follow her partner.

In her victim personal statement, the woman said: “I can’t go out anywhere on my own for fear of seeing Darren or someone to do with him.

Darren Mitchell.

“I won’t go out in town as I don’t feel safe. I feel I can’t do anything without feeling someone is watching me all the time.

“I’m living a sheltered life. I don’t do anything, don’t go anywhere, don’t see anyone outside work and I’ve lost a lot of friendships because of it.

“I no longer feel like me anymore and Darren has destroyed who I am.”

Mitchell, of no fixed address, was jailed for two-and-a-half years when he appeared before Preston Crown Court.

He had pleaded guilty to stalking and engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour.

At the sentencing hearing, Mitchell was also made subject of a six-year restraining order.

Det Con Dan Entwistle, of Lancashire Police's West Division, said: “I would like to commend the bravery which the victim showed in coming forward and reporting the offences to us.

“Lancashire Police take reports of stalking extremely seriously, and we will investigate reports and try to bring offenders to justice.

“I welcome the prison sentence passed on Darren Mitchell and I hope it sends out the message that stalking will not be tolerated.”