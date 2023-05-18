News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Boy, 4, found dead in flat being treated as a murder
S Club 7 singer’s cause of death confirmed
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19

Lancaster man in court accused of Class A drugs supply

A Lancaster man is due in court today charged with possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

By Michelle Blade
Published 18th May 2023, 11:51 BST- 1 min read

Jay Stuart Jones, 35, of Barley Cop Lane, is charged with possession of heroin with intent to supply on February 18, 2022 at Cop Lane, Lancaster; possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply on February 18, 2022 at Cop Lane, Lancaster; and possession of amphetamine with intent to supply on February 18, 2022 at Cop Lane, Lancaster.

He is due to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court today, (Thursday).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Preston Magistrates' Court Preston Magistrates' Court
Preston Magistrates' Court