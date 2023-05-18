Lancaster man in court accused of Class A drugs supply
A Lancaster man is due in court today charged with possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.
By Michelle Blade
Published 18th May 2023, 11:51 BST- 1 min read
Jay Stuart Jones, 35, of Barley Cop Lane, is charged with possession of heroin with intent to supply on February 18, 2022 at Cop Lane, Lancaster; possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply on February 18, 2022 at Cop Lane, Lancaster; and possession of amphetamine with intent to supply on February 18, 2022 at Cop Lane, Lancaster.
He is due to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court today, (Thursday).