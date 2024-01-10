News you can trust since 1886
Lancaster man in court accused of attempted rape of girl under 13 and other sex crimes

A Lancaster man is due in court charged with the attempted rape of a girl under 13 and other sex crimes.
By Michelle Blade
Published 10th Jan 2024, 15:00 GMT
Joseph Parkinson, 31, of Cleveleys Avenue, Lancaster is charged with attempting to rape a girl under 13 and downloading indecent photographs of children of Category A, B and C.

He is due to make his first appearance at Preston Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday).