Lancaster man in court accused of attempted rape of girl under 13 and other sex crimes
A Lancaster man is due in court charged with the attempted rape of a girl under 13 and other sex crimes.
Joseph Parkinson, 31, of Cleveleys Avenue, Lancaster is charged with attempting to rape a girl under 13 and downloading indecent photographs of children of Category A, B and C.
He is due to make his first appearance at Preston Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday).