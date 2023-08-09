Darren Barratt, of Halton Road, was stopped by Penrith police officers in the town in January.

He admitted to picking up scrap from businesses in the town, without having a licence.

He was found guilty and fined by magistrates in Carlisle on July 18.

A scrapyard.

Barratt travelled into the area from Lancaster with an associate and claimed that he didn’t know that he needed a licence to collect scrap.

Unlicensed collectors can travel large distances into this area to collect scrap metal, as they can make significant amounts of money and feel it is worth their while.

Businesses and residents alike should be aware that they also have a duty of care to check that the person taking their scrap away has a valid scrap metal licence for the area where they are collecting.

Barratt, who entered a guilty plea, was ordered by magistrates to pay a total of £1,286.

Cllr Dyan Jones, Cabinet Member for Customer and Waste Services at Westmorland and Furness Council, said: “The Council team is highly satisfied with the result of this case and hope that it acts as a deterrent to those who may be considering travelling into this area to collect scrap without a licence.

“Unlicensed collectors are often linked to rural crimes such as burglaries and quad bike theft.

They undercut and take away business from genuine, legitimate, licensed dealers.

“Residents and businesses are reminded to permit their waste to be removed only by individuals or companies with the correct licenses and permits.

"This will help to deter crime and maintain public safety in our communities.”