Lancaster man banned from keeping dogs for four years after failing to get his lame pet vet treatment

A Lancaster man who failed to get vet treatment for his lame pet has been banned from keeping or owning dogs for four years.

By Michelle Blade
21 minutes ago - 1 min read

Daniel Welbourne, 58, of Thurnham Street, Lancaster was sentenced at Preston Magistrates’ Court after being found guilty of causing a dog unnecessary suffering.

As well as the four year ban on keeping dogs, he was given a community order for 12 months with 200 hours unpaid work.

Magistrates ordered him to pay costs of £136 and a victim surcharge of £114.Prosecutor's costs of £1667.88 are to be paid from central funds to RSPCA, Wilberforce Way, Southwater, West Sussex, RH13 9RS.

Preston Magistrates' Court