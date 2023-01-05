News you can trust since 1886
Lancaster man accused of causing dog unnecessary suffering

A Lancaster man is due in court today charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a dog.

By Michelle Blade
6 hours ago - 1 min read

Daniel Welbourne, 58, of Thurnham Street, Lancaster, is accused of failing to ensure a dog had appropriate veterinary care for its lameness contrary to the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

This is alleged to have happened between August 6 and 8 last year.

Daniel Welbourne is to appear before magistrates at Preston today.

Preston Magistrates Courts. Photo Neil Cross;