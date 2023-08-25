Preston Magistrates Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Ian James Bracken, 31, of Water Street, Lancaster, was accused of flashing in Lancaster on September 18, 2021.

Magistrates found him guilty and he was given a prison sentence for 26 weeks suspended for two years.

He was also given a rehabilitation order for two years and ordered to pay court costs of £554.

He was put on the sex offenders register for seven years.

Bracken also pleaded guilty to possession of Class B drugs in Lancaster on September 18, 2021 but there was no separate penalty for this.