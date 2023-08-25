Lancaster man, 31, escapes jail sentence for sex crime
Ian James Bracken, 31, of Water Street, Lancaster, was accused of flashing in Lancaster on September 18, 2021.
Magistrates found him guilty and he was given a prison sentence for 26 weeks suspended for two years.
He was also given a rehabilitation order for two years and ordered to pay court costs of £554.
He was put on the sex offenders register for seven years.
Bracken also pleaded guilty to possession of Class B drugs in Lancaster on September 18, 2021 but there was no separate penalty for this.
Magistrates ordered the amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed.