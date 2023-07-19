News you can trust since 1886
Lancaster man, 23, sentenced for drug crimes in the city

A Lancaster man has been sentenced for two drugs crimes in the city.
By Michelle Blade
Published 19th Jul 2023, 14:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 15:14 BST

Liam Pearson, 23, of Langdale Road, Lancaster, pleaded guilty to possession of a Class B drug cannabis with intent to supply and possession of crack cocaine on February 26, 2022 in Lancaster.

Magistrates at Preston sentenced him to a 12 month community order with 100 hours unpaid work, and ordered him to pay a victim surcharge of £114 and court costs of £85.They also ordered the cannabis and cocaine to be destroyed.