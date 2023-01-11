Lancaster in top 10 cities in UK with high demand for Prime Energy sports drinks
Lancaster is one of the major cities in the UK which has a high demand for Prime Energy sports drinks which have gone viral.
Lancaster rounds off a list of 10 towns and cities which have a high demand for Prime Energy sports drinks in the UK.
The financial experts here analysed how many monthly Google searches for Prime Energy drinks are made per 1,000 people in the largest UK towns and cities to determine where the viral craze has caused the most demand.
Lancaster with a population of 47,162, rounds off the list at number ten, with 9.97 searches per 1,000 people.
Data reveals 470 total monthly searches for the energy drink turned internet sensation.
Blackburn has the second-greatest demand for Prime drinks in the UK.
This is due to Blackburn residents searching 113% greater than the national average at 17.43 searches per 1,000.
Liverpool has the most searches for Logan Paul and KSI’s energy drink in the United Kingdom, with 17.96 monthly searches per 1,000 people.
Glasgow has the third highest demand for Prime drinks in the United Kingdom.
With 16.25 monthly searches per 1,000 people, its figures are 98% greater than the national average.
Newcastle upon Tyne has the fourth greatest demand for Prime Energy drinks in the UK.
With a total of 3,750 average monthly searches, Newcastle’s figures of 13.54 monthly searches per 1,000 are 65% greater than the national average.
Manchester has the fifth highest demand for Prime in the UK.
Manchester has 6,440 monthly searches, equaling 12.38 monthly searches per 1,000 people.
Belfast has the sixth greatest demand for Prime Energy drinks in the UK.
With 3,430 average monthly searches, this equals 12.21 monthly searches per 1,000 people.
Derby has the seventh greatest Prime Energy demand in the UK.
There are an estimated 2,850 searches each month, or 11.46 monthly searches per 1,000 people.
Birmingham ranks eighth in highest demand for the coveted energy drink, with 11.1 searches per 1,000 people.
Data reveals an estimated 12,470 searches for Prime drinks every month in Birmingham.
Leeds has the ninth highest demand for Prime Hydration drinks, with 10.76 searches per 1,000 people.
There are an estimated 8,250 searches made for the drink each month in Leeds.
Influencers Logan Paul and KSI’s viral sensation Prime Energy sports drink received almost 2 million searches in the United Kingdom in 2022.