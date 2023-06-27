News you can trust since 1886
Lancaster drivers targeted with Star of David graffiti

Graffiti was scratched onto three cars in Lancaster causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.
By Michelle Blade
Published 27th Jun 2023, 08:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 09:34 BST

Police said the three vehicles were all damaged on June 24 around 4.30pm whilst parked on Bowerham Road, Ullswater Road and Moorgate.

All the vehicles had the Star of David symbol scratched onto them.

Inspector James Martin of Lancaster and Morecambe Police said: “We are aware of a small number of criminal damage to vehicles, one of which has caused offence to the victim and has been recorded as a hate crime. Anyone who has any information or knowledge of this sign appearing anywhere else should contact police on 101 quoting log number LC-20230625-1040.”

The cars had the Star of David symbol scratched into the bodywork.
The Star of David is recognised as a symbol that represents Judaism and the Jewish identity.