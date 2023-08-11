2 . Lancaster Castle memories

Lancaster Castle execution chair. This office high chair is said to have been modified specifically for use in the execution of Jane Scott in 1828. In 1827, Scott from Preston was charged with the murder of her parents John and Mary Scott. She was acquitted of the murder of her father but a second trial was ordered for the death of her mother and she remained incarcerated at Lancaster Castle until her execution. By this time, she was in so poor physical health that she was unable to walk, hence the need for the chair to take her to the gallows on March 22 1828. Photo: Picture courtesy of Richard Clark