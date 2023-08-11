News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Top surgeon arrested and suspended over sexual harassment allegations
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences

Lancaster Castle pictured through the years including the handless corpse court case, its days as a prison and royal visits

Lancaster Castle dates back to Roman times when it stood as a fortress against marauding forces.
By Debbie Butler
Published 11th Aug 2023, 09:13 BST

Owned by the Duchy of Lancaster, the castle has witnessed scenes of significant historical, cultural and political importance throughout the centuries.

These include incidents of religious persecution, the trials of the Lancashire Witches and more than 200 executions for everything from murder to stealing cattle.

Until 2011, the castle was a fully functioning HM Prison and today it is a magnificent ‘living’ monument and tourist attraction, offering a glimpse into England’s often dark past through tours and special events enjoyed by modern day visitors of all ages.

These pictures from our archives reveal some of that rich history and include royal visits, life inside the castle prison and police marksmen keeping guard during the notorious case of the handless corpse.

In case you missed it: Looking back: pictures remember Lancaster's much loved old market and the day it was destroyed by fire

The dungeons at Lancaster Castle from The Postcard Collection by Billy F K Howorth.

1. Lancaster Castle memories

The dungeons at Lancaster Castle from The Postcard Collection by Billy F K Howorth. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Lancaster Castle execution chair. This office high chair is said to have been modified specifically for use in the execution of Jane Scott in 1828. In 1827, Scott from Preston was charged with the murder of her parents John and Mary Scott. She was acquitted of the murder of her father but a second trial was ordered for the death of her mother and she remained incarcerated at Lancaster Castle until her execution. By this time, she was in so poor physical health that she was unable to walk, hence the need for the chair to take her to the gallows on March 22 1828.

2. Lancaster Castle memories

Lancaster Castle execution chair. This office high chair is said to have been modified specifically for use in the execution of Jane Scott in 1828. In 1827, Scott from Preston was charged with the murder of her parents John and Mary Scott. She was acquitted of the murder of her father but a second trial was ordered for the death of her mother and she remained incarcerated at Lancaster Castle until her execution. By this time, she was in so poor physical health that she was unable to walk, hence the need for the chair to take her to the gallows on March 22 1828. Photo: Picture courtesy of Richard Clark

Photo Sales
Lancaster Castle hosted a Lancashire Witches Weekend to remember the events which took place in 1612.

3. Lancaster Castle memories

Lancaster Castle hosted a Lancashire Witches Weekend to remember the events which took place in 1612. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
'Pals' of the 5th Battalion, King's Own after Church Parade, on September 6 1914, outside Lancaster Castle. Picture by Peter Donnelly of Lancaster’s King’s Own Regiment Museum.

4. Lancaster Castle memories

'Pals' of the 5th Battalion, King's Own after Church Parade, on September 6 1914, outside Lancaster Castle. Picture by Peter Donnelly of Lancaster’s King’s Own Regiment Museum. Photo: Peter Donnelly

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 11
Related topics:England