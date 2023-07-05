Lancaster animal shelter thanks police for bringing back stolen roofing
The roofing sheets were stolen in a burglary at Animal Care Lancaster at 10.40pm on Saturday, (July 1).
Animal Care put out an appeal for information on Facebook asking anyone who knew anything about the burglary to come forward.
Animal Care said it was devastating for them and a massive financial loss to the charity.
The roofing sheets were for a new kennel building and would cost the charity a lot of money to replace.
Lancs Rural Police posted on Twitter: “On July 3 Morecambe's Rural Task force found a large amount of Kingspan, stolen from the Quernmore area on Sunday at 22.40hrs. We are in the process of returning this to its rightful owner.”
Animal Care said on Facebook: “We would like to thank the Lancashire Police for all their help in bringing back our roofing that was stolen on Saturday night.
"Today it has been returned to our site and we are all so happy to have it back.
"We also want to thank the public who have shared our post and got the information out there.
"We have been amazed by the support and we can now continue with our new kennel building.
"Thank you from all the animals!.”