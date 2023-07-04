News you can trust since 1886
Lancaster animal shelter appeals for information after 'devastating' burglary

Animal Care Lancaster is appealing for information after a burglary at the animal shelter.
By Michelle Blade
Published 4th Jul 2023, 13:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 15:02 BST

The building was broken into at 10.40pm on Saturday, July 1, and new roofing sheets for the animal charity's new kennel buildings were stolen.

Animal Care said the burglars returned to the building three more times during the night to steal items, first at 10.52pm, then 1.01am and finally 3.06am.

A spokesman for Animal Care Lancaster said: “This is devastating for us and a massive financial loss to the charity.

Animal Care in Lancaster is appealing for anyone with information about a burglary at the animal shelter to come forward.Animal Care in Lancaster is appealing for anyone with information about a burglary at the animal shelter to come forward.
“If anyone out there knows anything please let us or the police know.”

Police said the burglary occurred overnight on July 1-2.

A spokesman for Lancaster Area Police said: “The property has now been located and recovered and rural police are investigating.”

Call police on 101 with any information quoting log number 04-110712-23.