Lancaster and Morecambe motorists face delays due to M6 lane closures

Drivers in and around Lancaster will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
By Will Grimond, data reporter
Published 7th Jun 2023, 12:47 BST- 1 min read

But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

• M6, from 10pm June 11 to 9pm June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 32 to 34, Lane three closures for multiple cyclic activities in centre reserve and asset inspections.

Cars sat in traffic on the M6 northbound.Cars sat in traffic on the M6 northbound.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

