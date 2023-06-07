Lancaster and Morecambe motorists face delays due to M6 lane closures
But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:
• M6, from 10pm June 11 to 9pm June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 32 to 34, Lane three closures for multiple cyclic activities in centre reserve and asset inspections.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.