Lancashire Wetherspoons pub reopens after £2.4m revamp with new beer garden and extra jobs

By Sean Gleaves, Debbie Butler
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 19:27 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2025, 19:35 BST

It was all hands to the pumps as a Wetherspoons pub in Lancashire reopened this week following a £2.4 million revamp.

The Mayor, Coun Margaret Pattison, officially relaunched The Sir Richard Owen on Spring Garden Street in Lancaster on Tuesday.

First opened as a Wetherspoon in October 2001, the pub has been upgraded and extended, including a large new beer garden.

The refurbishment has created an additional 20 full- and part-time jobs.

“The £2.4 million investment highlights Wetherspoon’s commitment to the pub, its staff and customers, and to Lancaster itself,” said pub manager Tom Rossall.

The Sir Richard Owen will be open from 8am until midnight Sunday to Thursday and 8am until 1am Friday and Saturday, with food served daily from opening until 11pm.

Families are welcome with children, accompanied by an adult, until 9pm each evening.

The new beer garden will open to customers from Monday, September 29.

From left are shift leader Olivia Slaney, pub manager Tom Rossall, Mayor Coun Margaret Pattison, area manager Dale Scurr and bar associate Zac Rossall at the pub reopening.

From left are shift leader Olivia Slaney, pub manager Tom Rossall, Mayor Coun Margaret Pattison, area manager Dale Scurr and bar associate Zac Rossall at the pub reopening. Photo: Julian Brown

Pub manager Tom Rossall in the revamped pub.

Pub manager Tom Rossall in the revamped pub. Photo: Julian Brown

The official reopening of The Sir Richard Owen with Mayor Coun Margaret Pattison and pub manager Tom Rossall.

The official reopening of The Sir Richard Owen with Mayor Coun Margaret Pattison and pub manager Tom Rossall. Photo: Julian Brown

The Sir Richard Owen pub has reopened after a £2.4m makeover.

The Sir Richard Owen pub has reopened after a £2.4m makeover. Photo: Julian Brown

