Labour councillors say Morecambe prom artwork will not be disposed of ‘on our watch’

The alarm was raised over the weekend by Morecambe residents who feared that the replacement of the wooden hoardings that are beginning to rot would mean the artwork would be removed.

Councillor Joanne Ainscough spoke on behalf of her fellow West End Councillors and Heysham North Councillor Claire Cozler: “We’d like to assure people that the local Labour councillors will be fighting tooth and nail to ensure that there will be absolutely no destruction of any artworks whatsoever.

“Claire’s daughter Morgane painted one of the pieces, the Frida Kahlo painting by the gate.

Councillor Margaret Pattison (West End) with the paintings.

“Collectively we know many of the artists who produced the paintings and we are all strong advocates of the arts in the district.

“This will not happen on our watch, we had already been lobbying in the background for a permanent home for the paintings once the site is developed and that lobbying will continue.”

Lancaster City Council have sought to reassure residents that the artworks will be carefully removed and then remounted onto the replacement hoardings.

Councillor Phillip Black, leader of Lancaster City Council, said: “It has always been the council’s intention that the artworks are preserved and there has never been any suggestion that they are just thrown away.

“The problem we have is that the blue wooden hoardings are in a very poor state, are regularly damaged by the weather, and continually require emergency repairs.

“There is a risk that the panels could blow down completely this winter when the stormy weather hits and cause damage or injury, which is something we obviously want to avoid.

“As a result, we are looking to replace them with something that’s more robust.

“We know how much people enjoy the artworks and while they will need to be temporarily removed while the replacement hoardings are erected, we absolutely want them to see them replaced.

“I also appreciate that Frontierland has been an eyesore on the promenade for many years now.

"The City Council acquired the site in 2021 from Morrisons so that we could respond to the community’s concerns about its dereliction.