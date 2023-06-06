News you can trust since 1886
Killer cult-sensation Bonnie & Clyde comes to The Dukes in Lancaster

That Face Theatre Co, a brand new local theatre company set up by Lancaster based thespian James Shields present the killer cult-sensation, Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical, coming to The Dukes Theatre until June 11.
By Michelle Blade
Published 6th Jun 2023, 16:14 BST- 1 min read

Two small-town kids from the middle of nowhere became the biggest folk heroes in all America. They craved adventure—and each other. Their names were Bonnie & Clyde.

Bonnie & Clyde The Musical features music by Tony nominee Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde), lyrics by Tony and Oscar winner Don Black (Sunset Boulevard), and book by Emmy Award nominee Ivan Menchell.

Performed for the first time in the round, this criminally good show stars a wealth of local talent.

Bonnie & Clyde the musical comes to The Dukes in Lancaster this week.Bonnie & Clyde the musical comes to The Dukes in Lancaster this week.
Fearless, shameless, and alluring, Bonnie & Clyde is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire nation.

Tickets from June 7-11 are £16.95 and are available from The Dukes Theatre Box Office in person, by telephone 01524 598500 or online at https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/bonnie-clyde-the-musical

