Two small-town kids from the middle of nowhere became the biggest folk heroes in all America. They craved adventure—and each other. Their names were Bonnie & Clyde.

Bonnie & Clyde The Musical features music by Tony nominee Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde), lyrics by Tony and Oscar winner Don Black (Sunset Boulevard), and book by Emmy Award nominee Ivan Menchell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Performed for the first time in the round, this criminally good show stars a wealth of local talent.

Bonnie & Clyde the musical comes to The Dukes in Lancaster this week.

Fearless, shameless, and alluring, Bonnie & Clyde is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire nation.

Tickets from June 7-11 are £16.95 and are available from The Dukes Theatre Box Office in person, by telephone 01524 598500 or online at https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/bonnie-clyde-the-musical