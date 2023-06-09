'Keen' driver had car seized after giving way to police at Lancaster junction
A vehicle keen to let a police car out of a junction in Lancaster was not insured.
By Michelle Blade
Published 9th Jun 2023, 11:51 BST- 1 min read
The Vauxhall Astra was stopped by police near Lancaster University after letting the police car out of a junction and checks revealed it wasn’t insured.
Police said the driver confirmed the vehicle hadn’t been insured since he bought it.
Lancs Road Police @LancsRoad Police tweeted: “This Vauxhall Astra was very keen to let #HO51 out of a junction on Main Road, Lancaster.
“It was stopped outside the university & checks revealed it was not insured.
“The driver confirmed the vehicle hasn’t been insured since he bought it.”