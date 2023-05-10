News you can trust since 1886
Just Stop Oil protestors plan second ‘go slow’ march this Saturday in Lancaster

Supporters of Just Stop Oil are planning a second ‘go slow’ march in Lancaster this Saturday morning (May 13).

By Michelle Blade
Published 10th May 2023, 09:54 BST- 1 min read

They are demanding that the government stops all new UK oil and gas projects.Just Stop Oil supporters adopted the new tactic of slowing traffic to a crawling pace by marching slowly along roads across London in December.

The Lancaster action follows the group’s previous Northern slow marches in cities across the region over the last few months, including a previous one in Lancaster, and the beginning of an indefinite campaign of civil resistance in London.The actions are being carried out in defiance of the new government crackdown on slow marches.A spokesman for Just Stop Oil said: “Asia is baking in extreme heat, threatening the lives of a third of the people on earth, but this government of criminals and bullies does notcare.

"They are actively making it worse, licensing new oil and gas while silencing dissent and jailing those who resist.“More oil and gas means more heatwaves, more crop failure and more death. It is the greatest criminal act in human history.

Just Stop Oil protestors on a march in the City of London. They are planning a march this Saturday in Lancaster.
"The government has lost its legitimacy. They are knowingly planning the murder of hundreds of thousands of UK citizens.“In the face of this obscenity, as an act of service and love, we have chosen to act. Civil resistance is our only hope. This is life or death, survival or collective suicide.

"It’s time to pick a side. We won’t stop until our genocidal government ends new oil and gas.”

