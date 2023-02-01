Issues faced by Queer Women explored in powerful solo theatre show coming to Lancaster
An acclaimed performance artist from Liverpool is bringing her powerful show to venues across the country including Lancaster, shining the spotlight on issues that queer woman face on a daily basis.
Barely Visible by Rowena Gander is an empowering physical solo performance that explores "sexualisation, (fe)male gaze and what it really feels like to live in the shadows".With incredible strength, a 100-kilo vertical pole, and a lot of humour, this powerful solo performance covers identity, objectification and what it is to be a gay, 'barely visible' woman in a raw and physical journey of empowerment.The show incorporates elements of physical theatre, pole and contemporary dance, with Rowena, and acclaimed physical theatre director, Elinor Randle, bringing playfulness, authenticity, and boldness to a mesmerising work.
The tour will also feature pre and post-show conversations with audiences as well as movement workshops on sexuality.
Barely Visible comes to The Dukes in Lancaster on February 16.
For tickets visit www.dukeslancaster.org