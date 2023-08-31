The men boarded the train at Carnforth then one assaulted a train guard when he went to check tickets. Picture from Google Street View.

BTP Lancashire said four men, likely returning from Leeds Festival, boarded a train at Carnforth.

The train guard went to check tickets and received abuse from one who then struck him across the face.

The man was put off at Silverdale and the others left at Arnside.

An investigation is ongoing.

