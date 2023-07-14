News you can trust since 1886
Injured man found by police helicopter and local mountain rescue team near Lancaster beauty spot taken to hospital

A man had to be rescued after suffering injuries whilst climbing a fell near Jubilee Tower at Quernmore.
By Michelle Blade
Published 14th Jul 2023, 12:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 12:37 BST

Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue team were called out yesterday, (Thursday), to help a patient located by the police helicopter.

The man was in need of medical attention at the top of Grit Fell up from Jubilee Tower near Quernmore.

Once in attendance the team treated the casualty for his injuries and then stretchered him the 2km down to the waiting ambulance at Jubilee Tower.

