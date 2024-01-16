Homeless man in court accused of shoplifting from numerous stores in Lancaster
and live on Freeview channel 276
James Donnelly, 25, of no fixed abode but from Lancaster, is charged with stealing six bottles of delacourt rose champagne worth £154 from Marks and Spencer in Lancaster on December 23, 2023.He is charged with stealing Lucozade and chocolate worth £74.25 from Co-op in Lancaster on December 23, 2023.He is charged with stealing bars of chocolate worth £80 from Spar in Lancaster, packs of meat worth £150 from Co-op in Lancaster, meat worth £138.96 from Aldi in Lancaster, jars of coffee worth £40 from Spar in Lancaster, meat worth £79.95 from Co-op in Lancaster, beer and fanta worth £33.25 from Bargain Booze in Lancaster, five bottles of champagne worth £141 from Marks and Spencer in Lancaster, two bottles of wine worth £45.38 from Spar in Lancaster, two whiskey gift sets worth £20 from Sainsbury’s in Lancaster, diced beef worth £30 from Sainsbury’s in Lancaster, and 22 jars of coffee worth £110 from Sainsbury’s in Lancaster, all on various dates from December 2023 to January 9, 2024.
He is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday).